Trade Idea Lands Yankees Rival All-Star Closer
The New York Yankees could see an addition to the bullpen in the form of a trade with American League East rival, the Baltimore Orioles. In a trade proposed by Derek Levandowski of the Pinstripe Territory podcast, the Yankees would acquire closer Félix Bautista from Baltimore.
In exchange for Bautista, the Yankees would likely have to send away some top prospects to Baltimore. With prospects apparently advised by former players to not get too comfortable if they're excelling in New York's farm system, the proposal might just have legs.
Bautista hasn't been having the best season of his career with the Orioles, particularly pertaining to walks, which has left him with a 4.02 ERA in 15.2 innings pitched. However, he's underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the 2024 season, likely leading to more than a little rust he just hasn't polished off yet. In 2023, Bautista boasted a much more impressive 1.48 ERA in 61 innings for Baltimore.
New York has had notable problems pitching this season, with ace Gerrit Cole out for 2025 for his own Tommy John surgery, and Luis Gil out until July at the very earliest, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Former closer Devin Williams shifted out of the lineup following a terrible showing vs. the Toronto Blue Jays in April. He's since been replaced with Luke Weaver, who has had a much better performance across his 22.2 innings pitched thus far.
With the summer trade deadline still a couple of months away, the Yankees could kick off the MLB trade market by picking up Bautista. The Yankees made big acquisitions in the offseason, adding former St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt and left-handed pitcher Max Fried from the Atlanta Braves. Both players have been excellent on the Yankees, with Goldschmidt's offensive performance the best it's been in years, and Fried adding much-needed pitching depth to the Pinstripes.
