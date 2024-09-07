New York Yankees Extend Longest Active Streak in Pro Sports
In a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, the New York Yankees extended one of the most remarkable streaks in professional sports.
The Bronx Bombers earned their 82nd win of the year, officially securing a winning season - their 32nd consecutive season with a winning record. The last time the Yankees had a losing record was back in 1992, when they went 76-86; since then, the closest New York's streak came to ending was last season, when they won exactly 82 games and secured their winning record in Game 161.
The Yankees' incredible streak is now tied with the NHL's Montreal Canadiens for the second-longest streak of winning seasons; the Canadiens, who have won 24 Stanley Cup championships (the second-most league championships among North American sports franchises, behind only the Bronx Bombers themselves with 27) finished with a winning record every year from 1951-52 to 1982-83. Amazingly, the Yankees' current streak isn't even the longest in team history; the Yankees had an unfathomable streak of 39 consecutive winning seasons from 1926 to 1964, a span that saw them win the World Series 19 times.
Of course, the Yankees' active streak of winning seasons is by far the longest in the four major professional sports. In the NFL, NBA, and NHL, the Kansas City Chiefs (11 seasons, began in 2013), Los Angeles Clippers (13 seasons, began in 2012), and Pittsburgh Penguins (18 seasons, began in 2007) have the longest active streaks of winning seasons in their respective leagues; the Yankees' streak is the only one that has reached 20 seasons. As for MLB, the second-longest active streak is held by the Los Angeles Dodgers, with 14 straight winning seasons (starting in 2011).
Although New York is currently in the middle of a 14-year championship drought, they have capitalized on this long streak by making the playoffs in all but seven years (1993, 1994, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2023), winning the American League pennant seven times (1996, 1998-2001, 2003, and 2009), and winning the World Series five times (1996, 1998-2000, and 2009).
The Yankees have much greater goals set for the 2024 season, but finishing with a winning record is certainly a step towards the ultimate goal of winning the franchise's 28th World Series title.