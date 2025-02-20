New York Yankees Give Manager Aaron Boone Two-Year Contract Extension
There were rumblings, but now the New York Yankees have made it official.
Aaron Boone has received a two-year contract extension that will take him through the 2027 season as announced by the team.
This is likely to be a polarizing decision for some in the fan base considering the criticism Boone has gotten as the skipper of the Yankees, but coming off a World Series appearance last year, owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman felt that was enough to keep him in charge for the next three seasons.
That in and of itself is not surprising.
Both Steinbrenner and Cashman have had Boone's back even during the difficult periods of his tenure, so for him to lead New York to the Fall Classic for the first time since 2009, that carries a lot of weight.
Even amidst all the criticism directed towards Boone, he's done a good job since taking over.
Hired to replace Joe Girardi ahead of the 2018 campaign, the Yankees have won three AL East pennants in seven years, made the playoffs six times, reached the ALCS twice and the World Series this past season.
He also has a 603-429 record which is a .584 winning percentage.
Boone has been successful during his tenure as manager of New York, but the playoff success is the one thing people point to as his failure with a 22-23 record in October.
Nonetheless, this is the best roster the Yankees have had since he took the job, and he'll now get three guaranteed years to try and bring this franchise their 28th World Series championship after receiving this contract extension.