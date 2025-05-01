New York Yankees Have Different Opinions on Bench-Clearing Incident From Wednesday
After a non-competitive game of baseball between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, things changed in the fourth inning on Wednesday.
There was another benches-clearing incident that took place between the two AL East rivals, this one also involving Heston Kjerstad.
Last year, the young slugger was hit in the head by an errant pitch in rainy conditions, which unsurprisingly caused tempers to flare even if the intent wasn't purposeful.
This time around, it was Kjerstad who was the instigator.
During his steal attempt, the throw from the plate was high, causing Yankees second baseman Pablo Reyes to awkwardly land on Kjerstad, something the Orioles outfielder took exception with and voiced his opinion.
A few seconds later, players were being separated and the benches cleared.
Nothing amounted to anything and the game resumed, but that moment added a little extra heat to this matchup in April.
Following the contest, plenty of players and coaches were asked their thoughts on what happened, and it was interesting to hear the different takes that were stated by some notable figures in New York's clubhouse.
Manager Aaron Boone took the nonchalant approach to this situation, downplaying what took place.
"Just a high throw, and Pablo jumped and bumped him. So I don't think anything more than that. It was really not that big a deal. I think it was probably a misunderstanding," he said, per MLB.com.
That's about what was to be expected out of Boone.
Nothing happened, so he can easily brush aside what took place even in the face of losing a series against a division rival that is spiraling out of control just a month into their season.
However, the normally calm and collected Aaron Judge added a little more color to his thoughts.
"It was a weird bench-clearing. The guy's jumping up to make a play. I don't know what he's all mad about," the superstar slugger stated.
While there wasn't a whole lot there, it was interesting that Judge was the one who had a bit more to say on the matter, especially when remembering how he handled the comments made by Juan Soto about the differences he's now experiencing by playing for the New York Mets.
In that response, Judge gave a whole lot of nothing.
In this one, there was a message under the surface of what he said.
This could be something to bookmark for the matchup against the Orioles starting on June 20.