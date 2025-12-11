Yankees Could Get Bullpen Help from Dodgers

The New York Yankees are in the market for more bullpen arms and one of their biggest recent rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, might have what they want.

According to Julian Guilarte, the Yankees are inquiring about right-handed Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Kopech.

The Yankees have interest in reliever Michael Kopech, according to @JulianGuilarte1 pic.twitter.com/5IufVq68Nm — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) December 11, 2025

Michael Kopech's Stats

Kopech, a Texas native, was selected in the first round of the 2014 draft (33rd overall) by the Boston Red Sox. He was trade to the Chicago White Sox in December of 2016 and would make his major league debut with Chicago in 2018. He missed the entirety of the 2019 and 2020 seasons and, as a result, the team moved him from starting to the bullpen. After four seasons with the White Sox, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers midway through the 2024 season.

With the Dodgers in 2025, Kopech boasted the best ERA of his career (2.45), though he only pitched 11 innings due to injury. He missed the beginning of the season due to arm inflammation, and didn't take the mound until early June. However, the Dodgers announced only a month later that Kopech required surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Kopech returned in early September, but his season ended just a couple weeks later due to complications with his knee.

Would Michael Kopech Make Sense for the Yankees?

In his six-year career, Kopech has a 4.14 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 184 games (411 innings). The Yankees could definitely use more solid options out of the bullpen, which was one of their weaker areas in 2025. While they picked up the hottest reliever on the market in 2025 in David Bednar, they also lost Devin Williams in free agency to the New York Mets. While Williams had a very down year in 2025, he could bounce back and would be a huge loss for the Yankees.

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher David Bednar (53) reacts after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As it stands now, the Pinstripes' bullpen consists of right handers Bednar, Camilo Doval and Fernando Cruz and left handers Tim Hill, Brent Headrick and Ryan Yarbrough. Luke Weaver, who temporarily took over the closer spot from Williams before being injured, is a free agent and could return to the Yankees as well.

While Kopech likely would not get the closer spot over Bednar, enriching the bullpen is definitely on the Yankees' offseason to-do list. With an estimated contract value of $11 million per year, he would be a smaller piece of the pie for a team reportedly trying to keep 2026 salary spend under $300 million.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!