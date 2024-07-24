New York Yankees Have Single MLB Top 100 Prospect
The New York Yankees have had some great talent in the minor leagues lately. But only one player was among Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects as of late July.
The publication re-ranked the Top 100 based on the MLB Draft and included those picks where appropriate. Only a handful of first-round picks made the rankings and there was plenty of other shuffling around.
The one Yankees prospect to make the cut was the one that fans have been waiting on for nearly a year — outfielder Jasson Domínguez. The player nicknamed “The Martian” was No. 7.
The six players ahead of him were Washington’s James Wood, Baltimore’s Jackson Holliday, Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero, Washington’s Dylan Crews, Detroit’s Jackson Jobe and Minnesota’s Walker Jenkins.
Right now, New York fans are hoping that he’ll be able to rejoin the team soon as he’s nearly fully recovered from the Tommy John surgery that ended his season prematurely last September.
He took live batting practice on Monday and the Yankees hope he’ll begin another rehab stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week. He’s already played in 23 minor-league games this season and has slashed .356/.404/.609/1.013 with six home runs and 13 RBI.
Domínguez has been a player to watch in the system for quite some time. New York gave him their highest international signing bonus ever in 2019, paying the Dominican Republic native $5.1 million, which left them with just $300,000 in their international bonus pool that season. That’s how high the Yankees were on him.
He didn’t get to play pro baseball until 2021 and he progressed through the system until he made his MLB debut last September as a late-season call-up. He batted .258 with four home runs and seven RBI in just eight games and slammed a home run off Houston’s Justin Verlander in his first MLB at-bat.
Shortly after that he needed surgery.
Domínguez isn’t he only talented player in the system. He’s just the only one in the Top 100.
The Yankees recently called up first baseman Ben Rice from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to handle that position in the wake of Anthony Rizzo’s injury. Considered a Top 10 organizational prospect, Rice has given the lineup a jolt and Baseball America named him the team’s top midseason player after he hit .275/.393/.532/.925 with 15 home runs and 36 RBI in the minors.
Outfielder Spencer Jones will likely peek back into the Top 100 at some point. The Yankees’ No. 2 prospect just participated in the MLB Futures Game for the second straight year.