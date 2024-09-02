New York Yankees’ Infielder Set to Face Old Friend in Series Opener
When New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe steps into the batter’s box on Monday night, he will see a familiar face standing 60 feet, 6 inches away.
On the mound for the Texas Rangers will be right-hander Jack Leiter, the second-overall pick from the 2021 MLB Draft and son of well-known former Yankees and Mets starter Al Leiter. Jack Leiter and Volpe share a deep history that goes back to their high school days at Delbarton School in Morristown, New Jersey, where they were close friends and teammates. Volpe recorded the final out of their high school career in a state championship win over St. Augustine in 2019.
Before being selected 30th overall by the Yankees in 2019, Volpe had planned to continue his college career alongside Leiter at Vanderbilt University. Leiter was also drafted by the Yankees in the 20th round that year but chose not to sign. That decision proved financially beneficial for Leiter, who later signed a $7.92 million contract as a top draft pick in 2021.
Leiter, now 24, has yet to fully meet the high expectations set by his impressive freshman season at Vanderbilt. That year, he went 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA and 179 strikeouts over 110 innings, leading the Commodores to the College World Series Finals. In his first professional season in 2022, Leiter struggled with a 3-10 record, a 5.54 ERA, 56 walks, and 109 strikeouts over 92.2 innings at the Double-A level. His performance showed slight improvement in 2023, and he made his major league debut at the start of the 2024 season.
Leiter’s big league debut came on April 18 against the Detroit Tigers, where he allowed eight hits and seven earned runs with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings, earning a no-decision in a 9-7 victory. Since then, he has made just three more major league starts, spending most of the year with Triple-A Round Rock Express. While he boasts a 3.51 ERA and a 33.3% strikeout rate in the minors this season, his major league numbers are less impressive: a 12.43 ERA and 2.40 WHIP through 13.1 innings.
Despite going through his own struggles, Volpe has still enjoyed more success in his young major league career, winning a Gold Glove Award already and becoming the 15th rookie in MLB history to post a 20/20 season. The 23-year-old is in his second season as the Yankees’ everyday shortstop. After playing in all but three games in 2023, he enters Monday with a .254/.304/.387 slash line through 136 games in 2024, missing just one game so far. Although he is 10 home runs shy of his rookie total, he is on track to improve nearly every other offensive category.
With a rotation plagued by injuries and their playoff hopes fading, the Rangers are giving Leiter another chance to prove he’s ready for a consistent major league role. It appears that Texas plans to provide him with regular starts at the big league level for the first time in his career.
Leiter’s first test will be significant as he faces an AL-leading Yankees team that is clinging to a narrow half-game division lead over the Orioles. Volpe will bat eighth against his friend and former high school teammate.