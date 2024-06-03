New York Yankees Looking to Improve Two Positions Prior to Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees have been clicking in every which way to start the season, currently sitting with a 42-19 record.
From the outside looking in, there doesn't seem to be much the Yankees need to do at the trade deadline, however, if that's the approach the front office takes, this incredible year could end in disappointment.
There's no guarantee that any move locks up a World Series, but certain ones could help them achieve just that.
It'd be wise to add another arm or two in the bullpen, since pitchers can get injured at any moment and having an elite bullpen solves many issues that teams could run into at points during the season
Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed trade deadline needs for teams around the league, pointing at the right side of the infield for New York as the place they need to upgrade the most.
"The Yankees' right side of the infield has underperformed and if the production doesn't improve, that will be the area of focus to upgrade via trades."
Anthony Rizzo has struggled offensively at first base, while Gleyber Torres is having a rather quiet year in a contract season at second.
Torres is slashing .230/.308/.324 with just four home runs in 222 at-bats. He's coming off two years where he blasted 24 and 25 home runs, but the power numbers have taken a massive hit in 2024.
Rizzo, soon to be 35 years old, hasn't been much better.
The left-handed slugger is slashing .240/.301/.360 with seven home runs in 225 at-bats.
He was playing well for the Yankees prior to getting a concussion last year. Since the injury, the three-time All-Star and Florida native hasn't been the same player.
Their struggles haven't been an issue for this team so far based on the offensive numbers New York has produced, but both players could add a completely different look to this offense if they start to hit the way everyone knows they can.
More than 60 games into the season, that hasn't been the case.
The question for the Yankees will be who becomes available.
Expectations are high around the league in terms of it being a huge trade deadline, so they should have multiple opportunities.
With Torres hitting free agency at the end of the year, moving him now might make sense if the Yankees can get an MLB-level player in return.