New York Yankees Lose Breakout Reliever to IL in Crucial Bullpen Blow
The New York Yankees have lost one of their most important relief arms.
On Sunday, the team announced that right-hander Jake Cousins was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 20) with a right pectoral strain.
As a result, New York recalled promising righty pitcher Clayton Beeter from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Cousins' place on the active roster.
Cousins was pulled from his appearance against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday after just six pitches after his velocity was noticeably down.
The 30-year-old has had a breakout season in the Yankee bullpen, posting a 2.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 38 innings.
With Cousins' regular season now over, the Yankees will be hoping the reliever can return in the postseason and pick up where he left off.
In the meantime, the Yankees brought back Beeter, who has pitched well in the minors since coming back from a shoulder injury that was initially feared to be season-ending.
Upon returning to action on Sept. 7, Beeter did not allow a run between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, tossing five scoreless relief appearances across seven innings to go along with 12 strikeouts.
Beeter, 25, is the Yankees' No. 18 ranked prospect in their farm system. The young hurler made the team's Opening Day roster as a reliever, but was optioned back to the minors after just one scoreless big-league appearance in March.
Beeter is a versatile arm that can start and serve as a reliever, so it's possible that he could be an option as a long man in the Yankees' postseason bullpen.
That being said, the Yankees will still be holding their breath that Cousins can rejoin the club in October given he has been one of their best bullpen arms this season.