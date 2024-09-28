New York Yankees Lose Veteran Infielder After Hit by Pitch
Talk about poor timing.
With the postseason around the corner, New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo exited Saturday's penultimate game of the regular season after a hit by pitch.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rizzo was plunked on the right-hand by an 88-mph slider from Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Ryan Borucki. The veteran infielder appeared to be in substantial pain, holding his hand and trying to walk it off.
Although he was able to stay in the game to run the bases, the Yankees lifted Rizzo from action in the top of the eighth.
While it's currently unknown whether Rizzo's exit was precautionary or not, losing the left-handed slugger would be a significant blow to the Yankees' roster heading into October. New York would either have to go with super utility man Oswaldo Cabrera or recall rookie Ben Rice to replace Rizzo.
Rizzo has had his fair share of struggles this season, and missed over two months with a right forearm fracture. That being said, the 35-year-old had been picking things up at the plate lately. In his last seven games, Rizzo was slashing .364/.500/.409 with a .909 OPS and two RBIs.
Rizzo has a $17 million club option ahead of the 2025 season, which includes a $6 million buyout. It does not seem likely that the Yankees will exercise his option, but they could still renegotiate on a new deal.
For now, the Yankees will be holding their breath and hoping that Rizzo avoided a serious hand injury after getting hit by a pitch. Stay tuned for further developments.