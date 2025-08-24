Yankees Losing Streak vs. Red Sox Reaches Historic Low
The New York Yankees have been on the wrong side of one of the fiercest rivalries in sports for quite some time now.
The Boston Red Sox cruised to a 12-1 blowout victory over the Yankees in The Bronx on Saturday afternoon, marking their eighth win in a row in the season series between the two teams, tying for their longest-such streak in a single campaign since the Wild Card Era began in 1994, per MLB's official X account.
The last time Boston accomplished that feat was in 2009, the same year that the Yankees won their most recent World Series, but there are few signs indicating that they'll repeat history by rebounding from a dismal stretch against the Red Sox and find themselves at the top of the baseball world this fall.
Manager Aaron Boone didn't hold back about his feelings regarding New York's play throughout its weekend bout with its AL East foes thus far.
“It feels really crappy,” Boone said, per the New York Post's Dan Martin. “We’ve got to get past it. We’ve got to play better against quality opponents in our division, but we can’t go erase what’s been a really crappy weekend for us so far.”
Countless mistakes have come back to haunt the Yankees not just in this series, but really for the past few months as they've fallen quite far in the standings.
Garrett Crochet, who is among the favorites for the AL Cy Young Award, allowed a single earned run over seven innings on Saturday while posting 11 strikeouts. The Bronx Bombers, meanwhile, saw starter Will Warren go just four frames after allowing five earned runs before Paul Blackburn, whom the club signed earlier this weekend after he was let go by the New York Mets, ceded seven runs in 3 1/3 innings of long relief.
The Yankees (69-60), now 34-38 since June 1, have found themselves with a 6 1/2-game deficit on the Toronto Blue Jays (76-54) in the division after once owning a lead as big as eight games on them on May 28.
Though the Yankees still possess the second Wild Card spot in the AL and are 3 1/2 games up on the Kansas City Royals, who are the first team out of the field, they've given up a ton of ground to the Red Sox and Blue Jays amidst a slide that's seen them go from contenders to pretenders.
