Yankees Could Reunite With Padres Pitcher
The New York Yankees will have some cash to spend this winter, per usual, and perhaps they could target a former pitcher of theirs who has developed into a frontline starter over the past few seasons.
While running through the top 10 impending free agents, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed the Yankees as a potential landing spot for San Diego Padres right-hander Michael King alongside his incumbent club and the Toronto Blue Jays.
"King has quietly emerged as one of the game’s top starters since making the move from the bullpen, posting a 2.92 ERA in his two seasons in the Padres’ rotation," Feinsand wrote. "The right-hander has been limited to 11 starts this season due to a nerve impingement near his shoulder, but assuming he returns and shows that he’s healthy, King -- who is expected to decline his $15 million mutual option to become a free agent -- should be one of the most sought-after arms during the offseason."
New York's rotation is already in a promising spot for the 2026 campaign considering Gerrit Cole will return from Tommy John surgery at some point in the year and join the likes of Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Will Warren, Luis Gil and Cam Schlittler, but adding a potential ace in King remains feasible for an organization that's always big-name hunting.
King's endured two separate stints on the injured list this season with shoulder and knee injuries, limiting him to 11 starts. He's been productive when healthy, however, recording a 2.81 ERA with 65 strikeouts across 57 2/3 innings.
The 30-year-old's professional career began upon being selected in the 12th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. He was later traded to the Yankees the following year on November 20, 2017 for left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith and first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper.
New York recalled King on September 19, 2019, and he allowed zero earned runs against the Texas Rangers in his big-league debut on September 27.
He remained with New York through the 2023 campaign, posting a stellar 3.38 ERA over 115 appearances and 19 starts in pinstripes.
The Yankees dealt him to the Padres in December 2023 as part of the package for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. King emerged as one of the best rotation arms in all of baseball during the 2024 campaign, pitching to a 2.95 ERA in 173 2/3 frames while finishing seventh in National League Cy Young Award voting.
