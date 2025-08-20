Yankees' Top Pitching Prospect Throws Clunker
You can't win them all. No one knows that better than New York Yankees pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange, who didn't look sharp in Tuesday's 5-0 loss by the Somerset Patriots to the Hartford Yard Goats.
Lagrange, the top-ranked pitching prospect in the Yankees organization, lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on five hits and three walks. He fell to 5-4 with a 3.84 ERA this season for the Patriots.
The 22-year-old Lagrange threw 87 pitches, but just 48 for strikes. NJ.com's Max Goodman was in Somerset to watch Lagrange pitch and indicated the right-hander was better than his stats.
"Carlos Lagrange had an off night tonight in Somerset. More command issues," Goodman noted on X.
"The stuff is electric, though. He lives in the upper 90s (touched 100 mph) and was overpowering at times," Goodman added.
The Yankees promoted Lagrange to Double-A in June after going 4-2 with a 4.10 ERA for High-A Hudson Valley.
In MLB Pipeline's latest ranking of the top prospects, Lagrange was the Yankees' top-rated pitching prospect and No. 2 overall behind middle infielder George Lombard Jr.
Here's the scouting report on Lagrange form MLB Pipeline: "Lagrange sits at 97-99 mph and reaches 102 with his fastball ... He has the stuff to be a frontline starter or closer and is creating much more optimism that he'll be able to reach his lofty ceiling."
Lagrange is the No. 81 prospect overall, according to MLB Pipeline. He's one of four Yankees prospects in the top 100. Lombard is No. 25 overall. Right-hander Cam Schlittler is No. 90 and outfielder Spencer Jones is No. 91.
Schlittler has already made it to the Bronx, getting promoted after Clarke Schmidt needed Tommy John surgery. Schlittler is 1-2 with a 3.94 ERA in six starts for the Yankees.
Jones has split the season between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He's hit a combined 30 home runs this year: 16 in 49 games at Somerset and 14 in 38 games with the RailRiders.
