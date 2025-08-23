Yankees Make Confusing Decision With New Utilityman
Everybody remembers the lyrics from Mrs. Robinson. "Where have you gone, Amed Rosario? A fanbase turns its lonely eyes to you." With even Simon and Garfunkel making such a proclamation, it makes you wonder what the New York Yankees, and, specifically, Aaron Boone, are doing whenever a lefty is on the mound and they need a pinch hitter.
Last night, the mystery of Rosario's disappearance became a little more confounding when an old friend and former closer who skipped work one day, Aroldis Chapman, came in to close the game. With two lefties to face that inning, Ben Rice and Trent Grisham, Rosario sat on the bench. What was more confusing was Boone wasting Giancarlo Stanton the inning before to face Garrett Whitlock, the former Yankee farmhand.
In game one's loss against Boston, Boone's squad saw a slew of lefties. Steven Matz, Justin Wilson, and Chapman came in, and Rosario still rode the bench. Right next to him was the other trade deadline acquisition, Jose Caballero, enjoying the game just like fans in the stands.
After game two, Boone explained his reasoning for having Grisham face Chapman. He said it wasn't a "hit situation" and that he felt Grisham would get on base.
Be that as it may, it isn't as if Chapman is the only lefty reliever that Alex Cora has trotted out there this weekend. Players acquired through trades by the organization have effectively been relegated to a spectator role in tight games.
Rosario was acquired at the trade deadline for outfielder Browm Martinez and Clayton Beeter, the 20th-ranked Yankee prospect who came over in the Joey Gallo trade.
Funny enough, Boone was actually excited to hear about Rosario. At the deadline, he said as much.
"He makes our bench and the balance of our roster more workable," Boone said. "Hopefully, we'll get him in some situations where he can impact us. He can help us a lot. I talked to him last night briefly. He is excited to get here and feels like he can help us."
Rosario will enter the third game of this series against Boston at third base. He will be replacing the struggling Ryan McMahon. The last time Rosario came into a game for the Yankees was the second game of the Rays series. It was after he was activated from the IL. He played third base, but didn't get any action at the plate. The night before, he was a pinch hitter and drove in a run with a double.
Since coming to the Yankees, Rosario has four hits in eight plate appearances. Two have been doubles.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!