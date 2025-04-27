New York Yankees Make Critical Decision on Struggling All-Star Reliever
The New York Yankees are attempting to figure our their closer situation.
Devin Williams has been the main closer to begin the season, but he has struggled. The former All-Star has thrown 8.0 innings in 10 appearances. He has allowed 12 hits, walked seven and he has just eight strikeouts. His ERA is a very high 11.25.
New York has been mulling a change in the late innings because of Williams' struggles. It seems that change has officially been made.
Per Jack Curry of YES Network, manager Aaron Boone told reporters he wants Williams to pitch in some low-leverage situations to instill more confidence. The hope is for the right-hander to return to his elite form he showed in the past.
Getting Williams back to his All-Star form is going to be key for the Yankees moving forward. He is a big part of their bullpen, and having him to shut down games late in the season will be crucial.
For now, it looks like New York will turn to Luke Weaver to close out games.
Weaver was a star in the playoffs, and major part of the World Series run in 2024. To begin this year, the righty has not allowed a run through 13.0 innings pitched. He has struck out 13 batters and opponents have mustered up just three hits off him.
Weaver is the clear choice to take over the closer duties. If Williams can start to pitch well again, there is no guarantee he will win that job back.