New York Yankees Boss Remains Unconvinced of Closer Situation
The New York Yankees have gotten off to a solid start this season after some fans did not think they would, however much has been left to be desired.
A historic beginning to the season for the lineup likely masked a couple of the issues within the pitching staff, although over the last week or so the chickens have come home to roost.
Obviously it's no secret heading into Friday that Carlos Carrasco has been a complete disaster at the start of the season with no other real choice in house for the Yankees to start games.
However in the opening game of the series against the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, Carrasco actually had a tremendous outing with just three hits and no runs allowed over five innings pitched.
An implosion from the bullpen and more specifically supposed All-Star closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning would erase the lead and lose New York the game.
After Williams was pulled following allowing three earned runs and blowing the save in just 0.2 innings pitched, the fans in the Bronx let him know their displeasure with his brutal performance to start the year.
Fans are not the only ones who are starting to run out of patience with the 11.25 ERA in ten appearances to begin the year for Williams however.
Following the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about moving Williams out of the closer role and he gave an answer which included a very cryptic phrase that indicated a change is being considered.
"We’ll see," Boone said via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. "We’ll kind of talk through that stuff. This is raw right now. We want to do everything we can to get him right because we know how good he is and how valuable he’s going to be for us."
Boone is saying all the right things, but he is clearly miffed by how poor Williams has been since the Yankees acquired him in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Meanwhile, the man waiting in the wings -- 31-year-old Luke Weaver -- has been absolutely phenomenal in high leverage situations while giving up zero runs and just three hits this season in 13 innings pitched.
After Weaver became the team's de facto closer last year and was terrific in the playoffs, New York adding a true closer and being able to move Weaver back to a setup role seemed like an ideal situation at the time.
Instead, Weaver has continued to excel while Williams has been atrocious.
Perhaps a reset is in the best interest of all parties involved as the Yankees try to salvage both Williams' season and their current bullpen reliability.