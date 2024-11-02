New York Yankees Make Decision on Anthony Rizzo's Club Option
After spending 3.5 seasons with the New York Yankees, veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo's time in pinstripes could be over.
On Saturday, the Yankees announced that they declined Rizzo’s $17 million club option for 2025, making him a free agent. Instead, the club will pay $6 million to buy out the third-and-final year of his contract.
Rizzo, 35, joined the Yankees in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in July 2021. He got off to a strong start in the Bronx, hitting .249 with eight home runs during his first 49 games and posted an .817 OPS with 32 homers during the 2022 season.
The 2016 World Series champion, four-time Gold Glove Award winner, and three-time All-Star extended his stay in New York by signing a two-year deal plus an option in November 2022, guaranteeing him $40 million. However, his production has since declined.
Excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Rizzo played at least 130 games in each year from 2013 to 2022. In the past two seasons, though, he has played fewer than 100 games due to injuries.
After a strong start to 2023, concussion-like symptoms from a collision with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. led to a brutal two-month slump, culminating in a season-ending IL stint. In 99 games, he recorded a .706 OPS.
In 2024, Rizzo faced another lengthy absence after suffering a fractured right forearm in a collision with Boston Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino, sidelining him from mid-June through the end of August. He finished the regular season with a .637 OPS over 92 games and did not hit a home run after returning.
Fractured fingers prevented him from joining the Yankees’ 2024 ALDS roster, but he returned for the ALCS and World Series. In 38 postseason plate appearances, the lefty slugger went 8-for-30 (.267) with one double, six walks, two hit-by-pitches, and 10 strikeouts. While he made some noteworthy defensive plays, many will remember his miscommunication with pitcher Gerrit Cole during New York’s disastrous fifth inning in Game 5 of the World Series.
When the Yankees fell behind 3-0 in the series, Rizzo acknowledged that each game could be his last in pinstripes.
“I love playing here,” Rizzo said before Game 4. “I love being a Yankee. I love what comes with it. I love the standard that has been set here from all the generations, the great Yankees in the past. Yeah, this could very well be. I’m a realist. I’m not naive to it. But I think all that will shape out when the time is right.”
New York is now in the market for a first baseman. Their current depth includes utility man Oswaldo Cabrera and Ben Rice, who hit .171/.264/.349 with seven home runs in 50 games as a rookie.