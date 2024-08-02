New York Yankees Make Former Red Sox Star Eat Crow
Jonathan Papelbon doesn't need the New York Yankees to make a fool out of himself, but they've been more than happy to give him a hand lately.
The former Boston Red Sox closer recently changed his X profile picture from a picture of him getting the final out of the 2007 World Series to the Yankees logo. He also made a bold proclamation on X that immediately backfired.
Papelbon, who now works as a TV analyst for the Red Sox, wrote, ".#Yankees suck zero chance
@Yankees with both series against my former teams! Both my teams need high end relievers too, but
@Phillies will win the World Series in ‘24."
Well, so much for that.
New York did in fact win both road series against Papelbon's former teams, taking two of three from Boston at Fenway Park before sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies in three games at Citizens Banks Park.
The Yankees would have swept the Red Sox, too, had they not blown their 7-5 lead late in the series opener. They bounced back to win the middle game 11-8 in extra innings before trouncing Boston 8-2 on Sunday Night Baseball.
Then it was on to Philadelphia, where New York became the first team to sweep Papelbon's World Series pick this year. Led by new acquisition Jazz Chisholm, the Yankees blew out the Phillies 14-4 in the opener before winning back-to-back one-run games.
It was an impressive road trip for New York -- a return to form after a prolonged slump that stretched from mid-June into late July. The Yankees' five-game winning streak is their longest since they won eight in a row from May 29 to June 6.
After a day off on Thursday, New York will try to maintain that momentum during its upcoming nine-game homestand, which begins on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.