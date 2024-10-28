Inside The Pinstripes

New York Yankees Make Lineup Change Ahead of Game 3 of World Series

The New York Yankees have made a lineup change ahead of Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) throws to first base for an out in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
NEW YORK - The New York Yankees have made a change to their lineup, but it's not the one that critics have been suggesting.

With Game 3 of the World Series set to begin on Monday night at 8:08 p.m. ET, the Yankees are starting Jose Trevino at catcher over rookie Austin Wells.

Wells has struggled offensively in the series, going 1-for-8 with three strikeouts in the first two games. He's just 4-for-41 (.098) with one home run and three RBIs at the plate in October.

This will be Trevino's second start of the postseason and second time catching Game 3's right-handed starter Clarke Schmidt in the playoffs. Trevino caught Schmidt in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians on the road. The Yankees lost that game by a score of 7-5 in 10 innings, but Trevino went 1-for-2 with an RBI single before Wells pinch-hit for him in the eighth inning.

Trevino's lone at-bat in the World Series came on Saturday night when he pinch-hit in the ninth inning. The veteran catcher made the last out of Game 2 on a deep fly out to center field with the bases loaded. The Yankees lost by a score of 4-2 and now find themselves down 2-0 in the series as it shifts back home.

Trevino is batting eighth in Game 3 in between left-handed hitters Anthony Rizzo and Alex Verdugo. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has moved second-year shortstop Anthony Volpe up to No. 6 in the lineup behind the lefty hitting Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The top of the Yankees' lineup remains the same with Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hitting 2-4. Judge has gone 1-for-9 with six strikeouts in the first two games of the World Series, but he will stay in the three spot in Game 3.

