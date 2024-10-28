New York Yankees Make Lineup Change Ahead of Game 3 of World Series
NEW YORK - The New York Yankees have made a change to their lineup, but it's not the one that critics have been suggesting.
With Game 3 of the World Series set to begin on Monday night at 8:08 p.m. ET, the Yankees are starting Jose Trevino at catcher over rookie Austin Wells.
Wells has struggled offensively in the series, going 1-for-8 with three strikeouts in the first two games. He's just 4-for-41 (.098) with one home run and three RBIs at the plate in October.
This will be Trevino's second start of the postseason and second time catching Game 3's right-handed starter Clarke Schmidt in the playoffs. Trevino caught Schmidt in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians on the road. The Yankees lost that game by a score of 7-5 in 10 innings, but Trevino went 1-for-2 with an RBI single before Wells pinch-hit for him in the eighth inning.
Trevino's lone at-bat in the World Series came on Saturday night when he pinch-hit in the ninth inning. The veteran catcher made the last out of Game 2 on a deep fly out to center field with the bases loaded. The Yankees lost by a score of 4-2 and now find themselves down 2-0 in the series as it shifts back home.
Trevino is batting eighth in Game 3 in between left-handed hitters Anthony Rizzo and Alex Verdugo. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has moved second-year shortstop Anthony Volpe up to No. 6 in the lineup behind the lefty hitting Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The top of the Yankees' lineup remains the same with Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hitting 2-4. Judge has gone 1-for-9 with six strikeouts in the first two games of the World Series, but he will stay in the three spot in Game 3.