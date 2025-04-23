New York Yankees Make Sense as Best Trade Destination for Superstar Slugger
The New York Yankees are playing some very good baseball, but the team is still focused on winning it all come October.
It has been a great start to the season for the Yankees, but the team is far from perfect. This spring, New York suffered a lot of injuries to key players that have resulted in the depth of the franchise being tested.
In the starting rotation, they are still dealing with those issues, and while the rotation hasn’t pitched well for the most part, it hasn’t come back to hurt the team too much yet.
While the rotation became an issue because of injuries, the hot corner was considered to be the team's biggest weakness coming into the year. With a platoon of Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza, the position has been mediocre this year as expected.
Due to the high expectations for the team, making a move to improve the position makes a lot of sense for the Yankees.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Yankees potentially being the best destination for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
“The reports from December that he would be willing to waive it to go to one of the Dodgers, Padres, Angels, Phillies, Mets or Red Sox. That list could change, and if he's willing to go to the Yankees this summer, that's probably the best marriage here.”
After a bit of a down campaign in 2024, it looked as if father time might be creeping in on Arenado. However, the eight-time All-Star has bounced back nicely in 2025, slashing .282/.385/.449 with two home runs and 10 RBI.
Seeing the slugging numbers take a nice jump up from last year is very encouraging, as the power numbers were starting to decline years prior.
While seeing a bounce back campaign is good for potential trade suitors, that doesn’t change the fact that he is 34 years old with two years remaining on his contract worth a total of $31 million.
For the Yankees, money could be an issue with them already having to pay DJ LeMahieu in 2026 as well.
New York has been shockingly hesitant to spend, and perhaps a potential deal with the Cardinals would require St. Louis to help cover a significant amount of the contract.
As the Yankees continue to prove that they are a contender once again this season despite injuries, New York seems like a logical fit for Arenado.
It’s hard to imagine that the Yankees would want to go into the playoffs with their current situation at third base, and LeMahieu can’t be trusted to stay healthy or be productive. Overall, the pairing of New York and Arenado makes a ton of sense.