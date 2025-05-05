New York Yankees Manager's Brother Lands Coaching Gig With American League Rival
The New York Yankees have had the same manager since 2018, Aaron Boone. While opinions have been mixed on him over the years, his track record has been solid. With a 622-442 career record as a manager, or a 58.5% win rate, he has produced some quality teams over the years, especially this season and last season, both of which have been or were offensive powerhouses.
His managerial success stems back to a solid playing career, in which he would play 12 years across multiple teams. In that span he would slash .263/.326/.425 with 555 RBI, 126 home runs, 519 runs, and 303 walks to 707 strikeouts. As the son and grandson of former MLB players Bob Boone and Ray Boone respectively, he has a family lineage in the sport, becoming a third generation Major League player the second he stepped on the field.
Additionally, his brother was an outstanding MLB second baseman for 14 seasons, and now that they both have gone beyond their playing career, Bret will join him in coaching, just for an American League rival instead. Bret Boone was recently hired by the Texas Rangers as their new hitting coach, following their firing of Donnie Ecker this past week.
Bret did not have previous experience in a hitting coach role, but his career was truly outstanding at the plate, and he may end up finding a strong spot for himself trying to rehabilitate an anemic Rangers offense this season. With talent surrounding him such as Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis García, he has everything he needs to make things work, it will just be a matter of getting those players back to their peak forms.
When hiring a hitting coach, looking at player careers is important to an extent, and when it comes to Bret he was pretty impressive in his time. In those aforementioned 14 seasons, he slashed .266/.325/.442 with 252 home runs, 1,021 RBI, 927 runs, 94 stolen bases, and 1,295 strikeouts to 552 walks. As a two-time Silver Slugger Award Winner, four-time Gold Glove Award winner, three-time All-Star, and American League RBI leader in 2001, Bret Boone has all the things Texas was likely looking for as a player to coach transition.
It will be extremely fun to watch things develop as the Boone brothers coach opposite each other, and it will not be too long until the two go head to head, as their teams will face off in a three-game series from May 20 to May 22. Additionally, Bret will have a chance to knock the Boston Red Sox away from the Yankees in the standings as his first series will be against them this week.