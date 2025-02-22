New York Yankees Not Using Resources To Improve Third Base Is Disheartening
With the first game of the spring nearly here for the New York Yankees, the team is getting closer to the start of the regular season.
After a very successful campaign in 2024, the Yankees will be hoping to accomplish more this year.
Even though the team is going to have a different look, this is still a very talented and perhaps more well-balanced quad compared to last year.
With a lot of new additions that should make a positive impact on paper in 2025, there is reason to believe that the team will be very successful once again.
However, despite making numerous upgrades, there is one position that is a big question mark and potentially a glaring hole for the team.
Jeff Passan of ESPN.com recently spoke about the most glaring issue for the Yankees being their situation at third base.
“Rarely, though, does a team with the resources of the Yankees enter the season with as big a vacuum at a position as they do at third base. Whether the solution is one of the internal troika or a trade acquisition will reveal itself sooner than later.”
While it has been well-documented that third base is an area of concern for New York, that has likely been amplified by the news that Giancarlo Stanton has no timetable to return to baseball activities.
Even though Stanton isn’t an infielder, he is a prominent part of the lineup, that as of now, has a massive issue at third base.
Currently, the two most logical internal options are DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera. While LeMahieu has had a strong career and has been a great hitter, he has seen a steady decline in production in recent years.
For Cabrera, while he is much younger than his competition at the position, he hasn’t done much in the Majors with previous opportunities.
Considering the Yankees have plenty of resources and are very strong in almost every other area, it is shocking that third base is shaping up to be such an issue for them.
If Stanton or another player in the lineup misses time, New York doesn’t have the lineup depth currently to make up for potentially multiple spots in the batting order being an issue.
After losing Juan Soto, the offense was going to be an area to keep an eye on until proven otherwise. Now, with third base being an issue in that department, they need to make sure the rest of the lineup is strong.
Whether it be LeMahieu, Cabrera, or potentially someone who isn’t on the team yet, the Yankees would be wise to figure out the position sooner rather than later.