Yankees' Aaron Boone Pokes Fun at Players Departing for Mets

The New York Yankees to New York Mets pipeline is giving New York baseball fans something to talk about, even if it is the only thing Yankee fans have to talk about. The offseason is moving at a crawl, and the Yankees relievers who went across town are taking the brunt of everyone's boredom.

At a charity event this week, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was handing out food in the Bronx, and made light fun of the players who headed to their cross-town rival.

“Not quite The Bronx,” Aaron Boone said, smiling, via the New York Post's Greg Joyce.

So far this offseason, relief pitchers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, both free agents, have signed with the Mets. Fans are projecting this onto a larger trend with the Mets signing Juan Soto and Clay Holmes last winter, accusing the Mets of having no plan of their own.

All in Good Fun

Boone went on to share some positive words about Weaver, who the club had grown fond of despite their differences in the end.

“Happy for him that he got a really good deal that he’s earned,” Boone said. “Threw a lot of really big games and productive games for us over the last couple years. When we got him, it seemed like not a big move at the time, in ’23, late in that season."

“To turn into the reliever and the role he ended up having for us the next two seasons, credit to him for going out there and making a little alter to his career and it paying dividends for him.”

The Now-Mets Relievers

Though Weaver was floated as a possibility to return to the Bronx this season, he didn't seem to want a return himself. The Yankees and Weaver are rumored to have soured on each other over this season, with Williams coming in and taking over the closer role and the Yankees making tweaks to Weaver's pitching that he was not fond of.

Weaver also wanted a multi-year contract, something the Yankees have not extended to a reliever since 2019. With the Mets, Weaver has been signed to a two-year, $22 million contract.

Williams is expected to serve as the Mets' closer after they lost Edwin Diaz to the dominant Los Angeles Dodgers, an expectation that should be concerning after this career-worst season in pinstripes. On the other hand, Williams has had an extraordinary career otherwise, and it seems the Mets hope it was a fluke.

The Yankees have now lost several relievers in free agency with the recent official departure of Ian Hamilton to the Atlanta Braves, and will need to start making some moves to strengthen a position that hampered them all season in 2025.

