New York Yankees Star Slugger Has No Timeline to Return From Elbow Issue
The New York Yankees have started up Spring Training, but unfortunately, injuries have become a storyline already for the team.
After a strong offseason, the Yankees are expecting to be one of the best teams in the American League once again.
But they are being tested early on with an injury to one of their top players.
Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with an elbow issue that has been keeping him from baseball activities.
It is never ideal when a player is missing time during the spring because of injury and the often-injured Stanton appears like he will miss action to start the year.
New York’s manager Aaron Boone recently commented on the slugger’s status, and it’s not ideal.
Not having a timeline to return isn’t a good thing to see for a player, and with Stanton’s injury history, the team should be concerned.
Due to the loss of Juan Soto in free agency, the lineup was going to be something that would be a cause for concern until proven otherwise.
Stanton was a player the Yankees were going to rely on to help provide some power in the middle of their order, especially without Soto.
The former MVP had an excellent postseason for New York last year and was a major reason why they made it to the World Series. In the American League Championship Series, it ended up being Stanton who was named MVP over Soto, showing his value to the team.
While there is still some time before the start of the season, New York will be hopeful that their star slugger can return before Opening Day.
However, if this elbow issue continues through the start of the season, the Yankees will need to make an adjustment to their lineup.