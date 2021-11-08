Yankees' Joey Gallo Wins Gold Glove Award

For the second year in a row, Joey Gallo has won an American League Gold Glove Award in right field.

Spending the second half of this season with the Yankees, after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Rangers, Gallo receives more hardware for his elite defensive skills.

Gallo won the same award a year ago in Texas.

Hunter Renfroe of the Red Sox and Houston's Kyle Tucker were the other two nominees for this year's award in right field.

Even if he didn't play a full season in the Bronx, Gallo is still the first Yankees player to win a Gold Glove since Brett Gardner (center field) back in 2016.

Perhaps an acknowledgement of Gallo's defensive prowess can be the first step this offseason in winning over Yankees fans. Gallo struggled immensely in pinstripes at the plate, hitting .160 (30-for-188) over 58 games. He finished the 2021 season with 38 home runs, 111 walks, 213 strikeouts and an .808 OPS over a total of 153 games played.

While his offensive numbers hovered below the Mendoza Line, Gallo's defense never wavered. From accurate throws to leaping grabs, the slugger consistently made an impact on the defensive side of the ball.

Before he was traded to the Yankees, Gallo played in right field the majority of the time (83 games with the Rangers). After the deadline, Gallo appeared in just nine additional games in right, appearing in left field 51 times.

In both a Yankees and Rangers uniform, Gallo had 14 outfield assists and 14 defensive runs saved in 2021. His total of seven Outs Above Average (OAA) was tied for 15th-best among qualifying outfielders.

Gallo projects to be New York's everyday left fielder in 2021. He's under contract for one more season.

