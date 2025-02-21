New York Yankees Owner Issues Massive Change to Long-Standing Facial Hair Policy
With Spring Training underway for the New York Yankees, the franchise has recently made a significant shift in a long-standing policy.
For years the Yankees have been known for their clean jersey looks with the iconic pinstripes. However, the organization has also wanted the players to reflect that in terms of their appearance.
Being either clean-shaven or a neat mustache has been the policy for many years in the Bronx. However, as times have changed in terms of what is the norm for men’s facial grooming, so has New York finally.
Owner Hal Steinbrenner has been hearing the calls for some changes regarding this and released a statement that effectively immediately, the Yankees will allow well-groomed beards for their players.
This is a monumental shift in policy for New York, which has been very against this change for many years. However, with the times changing and how men look in the workplace changing, it is a long time coming.
With corporate America getting much more relaxed in terms of what is acceptable attire, the days of having to be clean-shaven are a thing of the past.
Recently, former Yankee Gleyber Torres was showcasing his new beard with the Detroit Tigers, with him seemingly very happy to be able to grow it out again.
Unfortunately for new closer Devin Williams, he shaved his beard which he had been working on for quite some time just before this policy change was announced.
This is certainly significant news for New York, who might be trying to get with the times a little bit more.