New York Yankees Pitcher Makes Franchise History After Another Impressive Start
The New York Yankees bounced back in an impressive way on Wednesday night behind Luis Gil's dominant performance. Throwing 8.0 innings of one-run baseball and striking out nine, Gil has arguably been one of the best pitchers in baseball to start the season.
After Gerrit Cole went down with his injury, it gave the right-hander an opportunity to prove to the front office that he could pitch at the big league level. It's uncertain what they plan to do when Cole returns, but how could they warrant taking Gil out of the rotation?
The entire rotation has pitched well for the most part. When Cole was put on the injury list, there were warranted worries about what the pitching staff would look like.
Having the ace of the staff go down is never a good sign, but the rotation has done all it can to give this ball club a chance to win on a nightly basis.
Gil lowered his season ERA to 1.99 on Wednesday night, and his 0.95 WHIP is as impressive as it gets. In 63 1/3 innings, he's posted 79 strikeouts.
According to Katie Sharp of Talkin Yanks, Gil became the first pitcher in Yankees history with six-plus wins, 40-plus strikeouts, and a sub-0.75 ERA in any six-game span.
Arguably the most storied franchise in baseball history, Gil continues to put himself in the record books.
His advanced stats prove that there shouldn't be any regression anytime soon, either. He ranks in the 88th percentile or higher in xERA, xBA, fastball velocity, K%, pitching run value, fastball run value, and other categories, according to Baseball Savant.
That's typically an indication that he'll continue to dominate.
Only 25 years old, the Dominican Republic native looks to be a potential ace in this rotation for a very long time. Until Cole returns, Gil will look to continue to dominate. After that, it'll be interesting to see what the team does.