New York Yankees Pitchers Reveal Impact Gerrit Cole Presents as a Teammate
The New York Yankees welcomed back ace Gerrit Cole on Wednesday night, bringing back one of the top pitchers in baseball. When the 2023 Cy Young Award winner is at the top of his game, there might not be a better pitcher in the league.
While the Yankees fell to the Baltimore Orioles in extra-innings, Cole pitched well, given the circumstances. He tossed 4.0 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out five.
As he gets ramped up, he should start to look like he has over the past few seasons, where he's posted a 3.50 ERA or lower in every season since 2018.
While having the ace back in the rotation helps for many different reasons, it's what Cole brings as a teammate that stands out to players in New York.
According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Luis Gil called him a "professor."
“I have a great professor here in Cole,” Gil said through an interpreter. “He counsels me about all these kinds of pointers. Beyond the strategy of attack, there are certain things that he’s been able to teach me. I’ve been right there listening and putting it to use.”
Gil has certainly been listening, as he looks to potentially win some awards this season with his 2.03 ERA in 80.0 innings pitched.
From the outside, Cole has always seemed like someone who goes about his business. Some would call him quiet, even. But his teammates have made it known that this isn't the case.
He's always looking to help them, and the pitchers on the staff understand that when he's talking, the 33-year-old is going to give them great advice.
“Having Cole in our back pocket is incredible,” said Yankees right-hander Marcus Stroman.
“Being able to go to him in-game and between games and talk pitching, analytics, mechanics, it’s pretty special. I’m very thankful to have him there. Even between innings, we’re just having small talk on things that help immediately when I go back into the game.”
With Cole making his return, New York's pitching staff has a chance to be the best in baseball.
The Orioles have been staying afloat in the American League East, despite the Yankees dominance. If they're going to win the division, the pitching staff will have to continue doing what its done all season.
Cole, a California native, is a strong competitor on the mound and will do whatever he needs to do to make sure they find themselves in a position to win the division and compete in October.