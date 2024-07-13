Inside The Pinstripes

New York Yankees Place Key Veteran on IL; Call-Up Promising Prospect

The New York Yankees have placed this key veteran on the IL and called up this promising prospect to replace him.

Jun 14, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Michael Tonkin (50) and catcher Jose Trevino (39) celebrate beating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
The injuries keep on piling up for the New York Yankees.

On Saturday morning, the team announced that they placed veteran catcher Jose Trevino on the 10-day injured list due to a left quad strain. As a result, they have called up another promising catcher, Carlos Narvaez, from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Trevino had two hits and an RBI in what was arguably the Yankees' biggest win of the season in their latest game on Friday night in Baltimore. But he did not make it through the entire contest against the Orioles after injuring his quad. This forced backup Austin Wells to replace him late in the game.

Trevino, 31, has been a bit streaky offensively this year, but he did have a .744 OPS across his last seven games. The 2022 Platinum Glove Award winner also makes an impact behind the plate with his framing ability (8 runs, best in MLB), but has struggled to throw runners out in 2024, ranking 54th in baseball with -3 below average catcher's caught stealing, per Baseball Savant.

With the All-Star break beginning on Monday, this should allow Trevino extra time to rest. But the severity of his quad strain is currently unknown at this point.

In the meantime, Wells will likely receive his first chance at regular playing time in the big-leagues. The 25-year-old is starting to pick things up with his bat as of late, slashing .250/.372/.528 with a .900 OPS, three home runs and seven RBIs in his last 15 games.

Wells has also been solid as a backstop, ranking sixth in the league with six catcher framing runs. He is only -1 below average in catcher's caught stealing as well.

Time will tell regarding how much action Narvaez will see, but the 25-year-old catcher has slashed .269/.386/.443 with a .829 OPS, nine homers and 47 RBIs in 71 games for Scranton this season.

