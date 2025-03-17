New York Yankees Provide Encouraging Injury Update on Two Key Relief Pitchers
The last few weeks have been full of terrible injury news for the New York Yankees, who are going to have their pitching depth tested right out of the gate this year.
Ace Gerrit Cole has been lost for the year, undergoing Tommy John surgery. One of their organizational depth pieces, youngster Chase Hampton, also underwent the procedure earlier in camp.
Luis Gil is going to be sidelined for multiple months by a bad lat strain, knocking out two of their five projected starters before Opening Day.
More depth was lost with JT Brubaker dealing with a fractured rib, Scott Effross injuring his hamstring and Jonathan Loaisiga still not ready after undergoing surgery last April.
But, the team was able to finally provide some positive injury updates on a few key pitchers who are making a push to be ready for Opening Day.
Starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt had a successful bullpen session and is on track to make his scheduled debut on April 3.
There is also a chance, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, that Ian Hamilton is going to be ready for the opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Dealing with an infection, he is set to throw live batting practice today.
He has been a reliable arm for manager Aaron Boone out of the bullpen the last two years with a 3.10 ERA across 74 appearances and 95.2 innings with 110 strikeouts.
Hamilton has excelled in limiting damage and hard contact, inducing ground balls at 56.0% and 43.8% in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Another one of the Yankees pitchers who suffered an injury early in camp was Jake Cousins.
Dealing with a forearm strain is always a concern since that could sometimes lead to having to undergo Tommy John surgery.
He was able to avoid being the third New York pitcher lost for the season and is progressing in his throwing program, increasing the distance to 90 feet.
Cousins is still likely to begin the year on the injured list, but it is good to see him working his way closer to a return since his ramp-up period won’t be long as a one-inning reliever.
He was great for the Yankees in 37 appearances and 38.0 innings last year with a 2.37 ERA and 53 strikeouts. A key piece of the middle relief mix, some high-leverage work could be available once he is healthy ahead of new closer Devin Williams and Luke Weaver.