New York Yankees Receive Bold AL East Prediction in Way-Too-Early MLB Playoff Picks
Despite all of the obstacles they have had to overcome in the first few weeks of the 2025 MLB regular season, the New York Yankees have cemented their status as one of the premier teams in the American League.
They are 15-10, picking up a victory in their most recent game against the Cleveland Guardians to avoid a sweep at the hands of their AL Central foe.
The Yankees currently hold a 1.5-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, who are 14-10 and finding their stride with so many new faces on the ball club.
The long-time rivals are going to be jostling for position atop the AL East in the opinion of Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, who recently revealed his way-too-early playoff and World Series predictions through the first month of the campaign.
He has seen enough from New York to make the bold prediction that they will come away with their second consecutive division title, winning the AL East for the third time out of the last four years.
Given the current state of parts of the roster, some may not agree with Miller’s assessment of how the division will shake out, placing the Red Sox in second place and as one of three Wild Card teams in the league.
Starting pitching has been a major issue for the Yankees in the early going.
Free agent Max Fried has lived up to the billing as an ace, but Carlos Rodon has been inconsistent behind him. He needs to continue performing like he did last time out against the Guardians when he fired seven shutout innings to help compensate for the loss of Gerrit Cole.
Carlos Carrasco and Marcus Stroman have provided little production. Will Warren has struggled, as well, but there are some signs pointing toward him getting on track.
Their new closer, Devin Williams, has had major issues, but the bullpen has been a strength beyond that. Luke Weaver has gotten off to a dominant start and Ryan Yarbrough is the only relief pitcher other than Williams with a negative WAR.
Almost certainly, what is buoying Miller’s decision to pick the Yankees is the presence of superstar right fielder Aaron Judge.
The reigning AL MVP is off to a historic start, looking to win the prestigious award for the third time in four years.
As long as he is healthy, this offense is going to be dangerous.
While other players are struggling to consistently produce, he is a one-man wrecking crew, dominating despite not having Juan Soto ahead of him in the lineup.
Judge has an obscene .415/.513/.734 slash line, which all lead the MLB. His 2.1 WAR, 39 hits, 258 OPS+ and 256 Rbat+ are all the best in the league, as well. He leads the AL with 26 RBI, .526 rOBA+ and 69 total bases.
With Paul Goldschmidt turning back the clock, Trent Grisham excelling and Ben Rice breaking out, there has been enough support in the early going to have one of the most prolific offenses in the league.
If Jazz Chisholm Jr., Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe can find their grooves, the Yankees have the offense to make up for any shortcomings on the mound.