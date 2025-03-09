New York Yankees Reportedly 'On The Hunt' For Right-Handed Bat
As the New York Yankees get closer to the start of the regular season, the injuries continue to mount for the team.
The Yankees can't get to the regular season quick enough at this point with a player seemingly getting hurt almost every day.
So far, New York has dealt with some notable injuries to key players, Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Giancarlo Stanton. Furthermore, DJ LeMahieu, who might have been the starting third baseman, is also injured.
With seemingly all of these players starting the campaign on the injured list, the Yankees are having their depth tested significantly to start the season.
In their lineup, even before the injuries, there was a need for help at third base. While Stanton isn't a third baseman, his absence from the lineup is going to be felt in the middle of the order and with that position being a liability right now, upgrading there makes a lot of sense.
With a slew of injuries, general manager Brian Cashman might have to do some more work before the start of the campaign and apparently is looking to make another move.
Bill Madden of the New York Daily News (paid subscription required) recently wrote about the Yankees being “on the hunt” for a right-handed bat. However, it was surprising to see that neither Nolan Arenado of J.D. Martinez are being considered.
While pursuing a right-handed bat to get some insurance in case Stanton either misses a lot of time or potentially the rest of the year makes a lot of sense. Furthermore, it is surprising to see that neither Arenado nor Martinez are being heavily considered, with those two being the most logical fits.
With the start of the regular season quickly approaching, there aren’t many options left in free agency to pursue, which could mean the Yankees have their eyes set on making a trade.
When looking at the roster, the two positions that could use upgrading are either second base or third base due to Jazz Chisholm’s ability to play either position.
There currently doesn’t appear to be a ton of options or buzz around any player besides Arenado. If Cashman does end up pulling off a trade, it has the potential to be a surprising one as of now.
Help from the right-hand side of the plate makes a lot of sense with the uncertainty surrounding Stanton for the rest of the year. He made a huge impact on the team in the postseason last season, winning the ALCS MVP.
If Arenado and Martinez aren’t who Cashman is interested in, it will be interesting to see where he pivots to, if he does at all.