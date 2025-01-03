New York Yankees Reunite With Andrew Velazquez on Minor League Deal
The New York Yankees have reunited with a familiar face.
On Friday, YES Network’s Jack Curry reported that the Yankees signed infielder Andrew Velazquez to a minor league deal that includes an invite to spring training. The Bronx native, affectionately known as “Squid,” played 28 games with the team in 2021, earning fan favorite status in the process.
Velazquez, 30, is a glove-first player with 275 career MLB games under his belt. Most of his playing time (349 plate appearances) came with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022, when he took over as the everyday shortstop after David Fletcher fell out of favor with the team.
Although the switch-hitter did not produce much at the plate, Velazquez made a strong impact defensively, recording +11 Defensive Runs Saved, +3 Outs Above Average, and a +3.0 UZR/150 in 906 innings at shortstop.
Over parts of six MLB seasons, Velazquez has posted a career .189/.244/.293 batting line. However, he has shown more promise at the plate in the minors, with a .731 OPS over 400 Triple-A games.
During his first stint with the Yankees, Velazquez got to live out a childhood dream after growing up idolizing Derek Jeter. He had a memorable series against the Boston Red Sox in August 2021, driving in four RBIs, scoring one run, and stealing a base in seven trips to the plate.
Velazquez also made a stellar defensive play to close out the final game, making a diving stop at short followed by a difficult throw to first from deep in the hole. His performance earned him the “game belt” from teammates, recognizing his role in the series sweep that lifted the Yankees into first place in the Wild Card standings—two games ahead of the Red Sox.
New York’s 2021 season ultimately ended with a loss to the Red Sox in the Wild Card Game at Fenway Park. Velazquez started at shortstop and batted ninth before being replaced by Rougned Odor after one plate appearance.
Velazquez spent the entire 2024 season with the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate, hitting 16 home runs and posting a 78 wRC+ in 118 games.
In addition to shortstop, Velazquez is versatile enough to play second base, third base, and all three outfield positions if needed. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe locked into starting roles, the rest of the Yankees’ infield depth currently includes DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and Jorbit Vivas after watching Gleyber Torres depart in free agency.
It is also worth noting that Peraza is out of minor-league options and must make the 26-man roster by the end of spring training or risk being designated for assignment and exposed to waivers. Velazquez provides valuable insurance depth in case that scenario unfolds.