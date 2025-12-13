Yankees Manager Still Confident Anthony Volpe Will Bounce Back

The New York Yankees have been more open recently about the prospect of allowing some competition for the shortstop position. Nevertheless, the team's front office appears to feel confident that Anthony Volpe will be able to turn it around for next year.

“Do I believe in Anthony Volpe?" general manager Brian Cashman said this week, h/t Brendan Kuty. “The answer is yes.”

“He’s going to be a good player for us,” Aaron Boone said.

Volpe batted .212/ .272/ .391 with a .663 OPS this year, and at times over the summer, led the league in fielding errors. The Yankees played him consistently during that time, a move that is even more mystifying after Volpe's shoulder injury was revealed.

At the beginning of this offseason, Volpe underwent shoulder surgery for an injury that, according to Cashman and Boone, likely held Volpe back more than they expected. That said, Volpe has never been a powerful offensive player in the majors, batting a career average .222/ .283/ .379 with a .662 OPS. Though just 24, Yankee fans are skeptical that Volpe will become the player the Yankees think he is.

Offseason Goals for Volpe

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) follows through on a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This week, Boone also outlined the Yankees' offseason goals for Volpe, who is expected to compete with Jose Caballero and Oswaldo Cabrera for the starting role once he is well again. Volpe will miss the beginning of the season as he recovers, and the other two infielders will compete for the Opening Day role.

“The next step for him is getting more consistent offensively,” Boone said. “That’s what our focus will be with him. For, obviously, the noise around him this year, and the struggles he went through defensively in the middle of the season for that month, it’s really important to note how good he was the final two months, which is more in line with, defensively speaking, who he’s been these first few years."

Sep 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) runs off of the field before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"The next thing for Anthony is … he’s had a lot of success offensively. But he’s had a lot of valleys, and the challenge for us and for him is going to be to shore those things up to make him more consistent.”

A highly-anticipated top prospect for the Yankees in 2022, Volpe made his MLB debut in 2023 and won an AL Gold Glove for his performance at shortstop while putting up disappointing offensive numbers.

Volpe did seem to come alive again after a cortisone shot in September, batting .250/ .280/ .333 with 12 hits over his last 15 games. We'll see how he fares this summer.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!