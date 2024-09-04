New York Yankees Reveal Closer Plans Moving Forward
The New York Yankees have decided on what they're going to do with struggling closer Clay Holmes.
As manager Aaron Boone told reporters at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, the team plans on getting "creative" with the closer role moving forward. This means Boone and the Yankees will be basing the final three outs on matchups as opposed to a set reliever, which has been Holmes up until this point.
While Boone shared that Holmes could still be a part of this new strategy, the club felt now was the time to change things up based on Holmes' recent woes and the "noise" that has followed.
Holmes gave up a walk-off grand slam against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, which resulted in his league-leading 11th blown save.
Holmes did not allow a run until May 20 this season, pitching 20 straight scoreless innings to begin the 2024 campaign. However, it has mostly been downhill ever since.
As of June 9, the 31-year-old had a 1.23 ERA with 19 saves. Dating back to this outing, Holmes has posted a 5.61 ERA and seven blown saves.
As a result, the Yankees are opting to go with a closer-by-committee for the time being. Beyond Holmes, the realistic options that exist in New York's bullpen include Tommy Kahnle, Luke Weaver, Jake Cousins and Tim Hill.
The Yankees are also likely to move a starting pitcher to the bullpen as Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil are scheduled to come off the IL to rejoin the rotation this weekend in Chicago.
Although Nestor Cortes Jr. looks like he will eventually be the odd man out, the Yankees will need to shift an additional starter into a relief role once the postseason starts as well.