New York Yankees' Rising Prospect Is Impressing Early in Spring Training
With Spring Training underway for the New York Yankees, some of the young players on the team are using this opportunity to grow and develop.
After what was a busy offseason for the Yankees, the focus has shifted toward once again winning the American League Championship Series and getting another crack at the World Series.
There is a lot to like about this roster both in the batting order and the pitching staff. Overall, New York has a balanced team and a good mixture of youth and veterans.
The Yankees have been mindful in recent years not to trade away top prospects and that has helped improve a farm system that not too long ago wasn’t very good.
As shown last year with the development of starting pitcher Luis Gil winning the American League Rookie of the Year, New York is doing a much better job developing young talent.
This coming season, the franchise will be hoping that their top prospect Jasson Dominguez takes a significant leap forward and turns into a great player.
While Dominguez is considered the top prospect for the Yankees, next up is 19-year-old, George Lombard Jr.
The young shortstop was invited to camp this spring and has been impressive with not only his skill but maturity level. As the son of a former player and now a coach with the Detroit Tigers, this should come as no surprise.
Aaron Boone has been impressed by the way Lombard carries himself in camp and he has made an impression a lot within the organization.
“He’s blown our player development department away with the quality of person and work ethic,” Boone said to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.
The 19-year-old was the 26th overall pick by the Yankees in the 2023 draft and was able to get in some good work last year in the minor leagues. In 2024, he slashed 231/.338/.334 with five home runs, 45 RBI, and 39 stolen bases.
Speed is the name of the game for Lombard and he is a menace on the base paths for opposing teams.
At just 19 years old, Lombard likely won’t be seeing a real crack at the Majors for at least a couple of years. While this might be a long-term problem for the Yankees, he does play the same position as Anthony Volpe, who the franchise views as the shortstop of the future.
Perhaps a switch to second base for one of them down the road might be in the cards, but that’s a good problem to have.