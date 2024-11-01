New York Yankees' Rival Already Showing Interest in Juan Soto
MLB free agency is now underway.
While players can't technically sign with new teams until five days after the end of the World Series (which would mean on Monday night/Tuesday morning), teams are currently allowed to begin the negotiation process with players.
Of course, former New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto is the top free agent available in this year's class. This is why it's no surprise the New York Post's Mike Puma declared that the Soto Sweepstakes is already well underway in an October 31 article — and one of the Yankees' biggest rivals is already checking in on him.
"Roughly a dozen teams have checked in on Soto (it’s believed the Mets are among them) in the aftermath of the Yankees’ loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday," Puma wrote.
It isn't surprising that the Mets are already beginning their pursuit of Soto, as they're considered among the favorites to sign him this offseason.
When Soto was asked if he believes the Mets will pursue him in free agency when speaking with the media after the Yankees' Game 5 World Series defeat, he said, "I don't know what's the teams that are going to come after me," per SNY.
"But definitely, I'll be open to this and every single team. I don't have any doors closed, or anything like that. So I'm gonna be available for all 30 teams," he continued.
The Yankees' cross-town rival being one of the major players in the Soto Sweepstakes is not ideal for Yankees fans. But it's also yet another reason why the team should go all-in on bringing him back to the Bronx.