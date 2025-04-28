New York Yankees' Rotation Being Carried by Recent Blockbuster Signing
When the New York Yankees signed former Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried in the offseason, they added him to a starting rotation that was already one of the best in all of baseball.
The 8-year, $218 million contract he signed was the largest deal ever handed out to a left-handed pitcher in MLB history, and it put Fried right behind 2023 Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.
New York also had reigning AL Rookie of the Year in Luis Gil, and veteran flame-thrower Carlos Rodon to fill out the rotation. On paper, New York had more riches at their disposal on the mound than just about any other team in the league.
This was until the Yankees were blindsided by the news that Cole would have to undergo Tommy John surgery, missing the entire 2025 season as a result. Then came the news that Gil would miss at least the first three months of the season with a lat strain.
In what seemed like an instant, New York's elite pitching core had a chain saw taken to it. Fried would now be asked to resume the role he had in Atlanta as ace. Luckily for the Yankees though, the stoic left-hander has been more than up to the challenge.
Through his first six starts of the 2025 season, Fried has posted a perfect 5-0 record to go along with 1.43 ERA, and 1.043 WHIP. Among all qualified pitchers, he ranks first in wins, and sixth in ERA.
Fried has also been elite when it comes to locating his pitches. As of the writing, he has struck out 33 batters while walking just nine. This again puts him in among the best in all of baseball so far this season.
While the stats certainly speak for themselves, the one thing above all else that Fried's dominant start has provided the Yankees is stability.
Outside of him, the only other solid starter New York has been able to rely upon has been Rodon. After that, there's a steep drop off in production, with the next lowest ERA among starters belonging to Will Warren who currently holds a 4.79.
Without Fried, the Yankees would be in an extremely dire situation to say the least. His ability to come right in and assume the mantle left vacant by the injured Cole has been nothing short of life saving for New York on the mound.
With his early perfomance, Fried is already proving that his new team made a very wise investment by bringing him on. Now, it will be up to the front office to figure out how to provide him a bit of relief as they chase down another AL pennant.