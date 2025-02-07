New York Yankees Sensational Off-Season Signing Gets Top 50 Ranking by MLB Network
MLB Network is in the process of unveiling its Top 100 Right Now rankings of players ahead of the 2025 season. A name that's of much interest to fans of the New York Yankees popped up on the list on Wednesday night.
Newly signed left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried checked in at the No. 43 spot on MLB Network's list, sandwiched in between fellow southpaw hurlers Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros and Cole Ragans of the Kansas City Royals.
For the first time in Fried's MLB career, he will don the Pinstripes of the Yankees instead of the familiar red that he made 151 starts in for the Braves.
Since establishing himself as a full-time starter in 2019, Fried has proven to be one of the most reliable and effective pitchers that the sport has to offer.
His career ERA sits at just 3.07 and his worst season by that metric this decade came last year when he posted a 3.25. The two-time all-star and three-time Gold Glove winner finished in second place in National League Cy Young voting in 2022.
Fried cemented his standing in Braves lore in 2021, when he was on the mound as the team closed out the World Series in Game 6 against the Astros. That night, Fried overcame an early injury when his foot was stepped on during a play at first base to fire six shutout innings to seal Atlanta's first championship since 1995.
The Yankees are now hoping that Fried's pedigree will help them finally get over the hump in the postseason, as the Bombers are coming off their first World Series appearance since 2009, having fallen short against the Dodgers.
When Fried hit the free agency market this fall, plenty of teams were intrigued, but New York landed the man who was seen as the second best starter available behind Corbin Burnes. Now, the Yankees have an elite lefty to slot in behind long-time ace Gerrit Cole, forming the team's most formidable one-two punch since Cole signed in free agency before the 2020 season.
Behind Cole and Fried, the Yankee rotation figures to feature Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil. Cole can practically be penciled into Cy Young contention at this point, and if Fried looks anything like he has for the past five years in Atlanta, there won't be a whole lot of pressure on the three-through five spots to step up to the elite level that there has been in the past.