New York Yankees Share Positive Update on Injured Slugger
NEW YORK - This is a promising sign for the New York Yankees.
According to manager Aaron Boone, injured DH Giancarlo Stanton hit, threw and did some light running at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
Stanton landed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain on June 23, and is expected to miss a total of at least four weeks. So far, this projected timeline appears to be realistic.
“I think it’s possible, again we’ll see how he does,” Boone said about Stanton's timetable. “I actually just spoke to him and I think he’s encouraged and it’s gone kinda how he expected so far in a good way.
“We’ll see,” the skipper continued. “We’ll just see how the next week, 10 days go, but it seems like he’s moving in the right direction.”
The 34-year-old suffered a strain of his left hamstring last season as well, which sidelined him for 43 games. Upon returning from this ailment, the slugger was unable to perform at the plate. He finished the season hitting just .191 with a .695 OPS in 101 games. The one silver lining in 2023 for Stanton was that he was still able to crush 24 home runs.
This year, Stanton looked completely rejuvenated offensively with 18 homers and a .745 OPS in 69 games while mostly hitting out of the cleanup spot for the Yankees. However, he was unable to avoid the injury bug, which has hampered him throughout his long career.
The Yankees had a rough June, but were still able to finish 14-13 despite dealing with injuries and underperformance. Losing Stanton, who has been a major bopper for their offense, was a tough blow for a lineup that has looked rather top heavy this season beyond Anthony Volpe, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.
New York is hoping to get Stanton back from the IL by the end of July. Right now, he is progressing in the right direction.