Yankees Closer Will Pitch for Team USA

New York Yankees closer David Bednar will officially join teammate Aaron Judge for the World Baseball Classic in March 2026.

The closer, who came over to the Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates at this year's trade deadline to shore up the bullpen and effectively replace former closer Devin Williams, becomes the second Yankee to commit to the team. Bednar has pitcher for Team USA once before, in 2023.

David Bednar is back for the 2026 World Baseball Classic! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/z3lh3SEDS2 — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) December 18, 2025

Team USA also courted Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried, but Fried turned them down — a move that was celebrated by fans given the weight Fried holds for their Opening Day rotation. The Yankees have three seriously injured starters going into the season, with Fried and Cam Schlittler among the best of the healthy group they'll have when spring comes. For Fried, it wasn't worth the risk.

Bednar, who finished the regular season with a 2.30 ERA over 64 appearances, joins an impressive Team USA pitching staff that now includes both Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal and former Pirates teammate Paul Skenes as starters.

Other Yankees Team USA Could Get

Team USA is also interested in courting Yankees free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, via YES Network's Jack Curry. Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero, also a trade deadline acquisition and presumed shortstop for spring 2025, is reportedly interested in playing for Team Panama, where he played for the 2023 game.

Jazz Chisholm is also interested in playing in the WBC, representing Great Britain, which he has done once before in 2017. Chisholm is eligible to play for Great Britain or the Bahamas, and is expected to participate in this year's game again if he clears medicals.

“Jazz is very, very interested, and so are we,” Team USA performance director Gary Anderson said last week. “We have to go through a process to get players to play — not just Jazz, but lots of different players — and we are working very hard to make it happen. The good thing is Jazz wants it to happen. We want it to happen. Everybody else wants it to happen. I don’t think anybody’s fighting against it.”

Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus will be managing Team Israel, per an announcement in early November.

The stacked cast of Team USA also includes sluggers in Seattle Mariners superstar catcher Cal Raleigh and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. The WBC will run from March 5 - March 17, 2026.

