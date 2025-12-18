Yankees Could Get Creative With Outfield Platoon

Cody Bellinger coming back to the New York Yankees isn't a certainty. Scott Boras has yet another interborough free agent battle on his hands, and the Mets might pounce on another former Bronx Bomber.



Kyle Tucker most likely won't happen either. It doesn't seem like the reports on the former Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs outfielder are too enthusiastic right now, and that could be a sign that owner Hal Steinbrenner isn't going to dole out what's necessary to land the biggest fish available.



This leaves the Yankees in a place where they'll have to be creative by the time opening day rolls around. The issue is that their current options aren't perfect. Spencer Jones is still a mystery as far as what his impact on the Major League level could be, and Jasson Dominguez's bat was only around league average in 2025, while his defense was an issue.

Aug 31, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez arrives at Rate Field before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images



This isn't to say that Dominguez was a total wash last season. He had his moments, and against right-handed hitters, he hit .274/.348/.420. The issue with Dominguez was against lefties. Against southpaws, Dominguez hit a paltry .204/.279/.290.

The Platoon

The best-case scenario is that Dominguez becomes the player the Yankees envisioned when they signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2019. Realistically, that isn't something they should count on, though. While they shouldn't outright cast him off to the bench or relegate him to Scranton when the season starts, if the necessary pieces on the open market don't come to fruition for the Yankees, a platoon can be another alternative.

It's not the perfect scenario for a once top prospect in the organization to be forced to platoon. Still, until Dominguez shows that he can be a viable choice against lefties, one direction they can go in is former Yankee farmhand Rob Refsnyder.

Jun 14, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Rob Refsnyder (38) rounds second base on a triple in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels during a MLB baseball game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Once Designated for Assignment during the Yankees' busy 2017 trade deadline, a return home could be in play. Refsnyder's specialty is crushing lefties. Against them in his career, he has hit .281/.383/.443.



The Yankees made a play for Refsnyder before he signed with the Boston Red Sox in 2022, but he opted against his old team. He went to their rival and finally found success. It does look like his time in Boston is over, though.

Unless they decide to bring Refsnyder back, he could be a good fit to play alongside Dominguez. It's not the sexy move fans are hoping for, but if Dominguez excels against right-handed pitchers and Refsnyder stays the course against lefties, they can be a lethal tandem.

