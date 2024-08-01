Inside The Pinstripes

New York Yankees Should Reunite With Former Star Closer

The New York Yankees could take a flier on this former star closer, who has lost his way.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 6, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 6, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees have a pretty impressive track record when it comes to fixing relief pitchers.

Look no further back to when they acquired closer Clay Holmes at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. Holmes had a career 5.57 ERA in 91 appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but broke out after joining the pinstripes.

Although Holmes has an ERA north of 7.00 since June, he did make the All-Star team for the second time in his big-league career this year after a hot start. And he has posted a 2.57 ERA with 66 saves in three and a half seasons as the Yankees' closer.

So, while the Yankees are hoping Holmes will rediscover his footing down the stretch, they could take a flier on an old friend in Giovanny Gallegos.

Gallegos was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the deadline, and the team was hoping to trade him prior to 6 p.m. on July 30. That didn't happen, which means if he goes unclaimed on waivers he will be released.

Should Gallegos hit the open market, the Yankees could attempt to bring back the former Cardinals' closer, who has lost his way. Gallegos had a 6.53 ERA in 20.2 innings in St. Louis this season. That said, he posted a 2.53 ERA in his final 10.2 innings with the Cardinals.

Gallegos pitched to a 4.87 ERA with the Yankees in 2017. He spent the first half of the 2018 campaign in New York, producing a 4.50 ERA in 10 appearances, before getting traded to the Cardinals with fellow reliever Chasen Shreve in the deal that sent first baseman Luke Voit to the Yankees.

At this year's deadline, the Yankees acquired high-leverage reliever Mark Leiter Jr., who is a big swing-and-miss pitcher. When Gallegos is right, that is what he brings to the table as well, which would be an added boost in New York's bullpen.

Gallegos also has vast closing experience, so he is likely worth the Yankees taking a chance on him should he hit the open market, as expected.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He appears on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11, SNY and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News