New York Yankees Should Reunite With Former Star Closer
The New York Yankees have a pretty impressive track record when it comes to fixing relief pitchers.
Look no further back to when they acquired closer Clay Holmes at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. Holmes had a career 5.57 ERA in 91 appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but broke out after joining the pinstripes.
Although Holmes has an ERA north of 7.00 since June, he did make the All-Star team for the second time in his big-league career this year after a hot start. And he has posted a 2.57 ERA with 66 saves in three and a half seasons as the Yankees' closer.
So, while the Yankees are hoping Holmes will rediscover his footing down the stretch, they could take a flier on an old friend in Giovanny Gallegos.
Gallegos was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the deadline, and the team was hoping to trade him prior to 6 p.m. on July 30. That didn't happen, which means if he goes unclaimed on waivers he will be released.
Should Gallegos hit the open market, the Yankees could attempt to bring back the former Cardinals' closer, who has lost his way. Gallegos had a 6.53 ERA in 20.2 innings in St. Louis this season. That said, he posted a 2.53 ERA in his final 10.2 innings with the Cardinals.
Gallegos pitched to a 4.87 ERA with the Yankees in 2017. He spent the first half of the 2018 campaign in New York, producing a 4.50 ERA in 10 appearances, before getting traded to the Cardinals with fellow reliever Chasen Shreve in the deal that sent first baseman Luke Voit to the Yankees.
At this year's deadline, the Yankees acquired high-leverage reliever Mark Leiter Jr., who is a big swing-and-miss pitcher. When Gallegos is right, that is what he brings to the table as well, which would be an added boost in New York's bullpen.
Gallegos also has vast closing experience, so he is likely worth the Yankees taking a chance on him should he hit the open market, as expected.