New York Yankees Should Trade for Former All-Star From Colorado Rockies
The New York Yankees are playing some good baseball, but as the team looks at ways to improve, the starting rotation still appears to be a weakness.
It has been a good start to the season for the Yankees, but as a team hoping to accomplish significant things, there is still room for improvement.
While the lineup has exceeded expectations with their performance early on, the starting rotation has been an issue.
This spring, New York lost multiple pitchers to injury, with Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil all starting the season on the injured list. While Cole is out for the year and Gil is scheduled for a summer return, Schmidt recently came back.
The depth of the rotation has been tested quite a bit with the results not being great. Marcus Stroman, Will Warren, and Carlos Carrasco have all pitched poorly for the most part.
Even when Gil returns, the Yankees are still going to need one of those pitchers at a minimum to produce. As of now, it’s hard to trust any of them.
With that being said and depth being a concern, the Yankees should consider trading for a former All-Star from the Colorado Rockies.
While pitching in Coors Field for half the season is going to have a massive impact on a pitchers' stats, German Marquez could be an interesting option to strengthen the depth in the rotation.
Even though the right-hander hasn’t pitched well in recent years, leaving Colorado could help bring out the best in him.
Throughout his career, he had a 5.07 ERA at home, but on the road, that number is a much more appealing 3.94. The drastic split differential could indicate that Marquez would be helpful outside of pitching in Coors Field.
The Yankees would certainly take that type of number considering what they have seen from their replacements in the rotation so far this season.
As a free agent at the end of the year, New York wouldn’t be making any long-term commitments to a pitcher who may or may not help them.
Even though there is some risk here, trading for the veteran right-hander likely wouldn’t cost much, and the Rockies would likely entertain eating some of the salary.
While this move wouldn’t be one that would likely have an impact on the postseason, it could provide them with needed depth for a back-end of the rotation that hasn’t been good.
It might not be a perfect trade candidate, but it also isn’t the worst idea for New York to pursue.