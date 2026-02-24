Quiet Roster Decision That Could Shape Yankees First Month

Back on February 6 the New York Yankees finalized a deal to bring back veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

At 38-years old, Goldy is nowhere near the player he was in his prime, but that doesn't mean he can't still contribute to this Yankees team.

New York doesn't have an exact timeline for shortstop Anthony Volpe to return, but re-signing Goldschmidt helped give this team a bit of extra depth in the infield.

Even if Volpe returns to the lineup in April, the team still needs Goldschmidt to help the lefty/righty splits as current first baseman Ben Rice is a quality left-handed hitter but the Yankees have a surplus of those.

Paul Goldschmidt Signing Wasn't Popular But Made Sense

ESPN's Jorge Castillo noted Goldschmidt was the sixth player the Yankees re-signed from last season's squad. Their "run it back" mentality has been the main focal point all year, but it's not like this team's offense was ever the main issue.

Knowing the versatility of Rice, Goldy could be placed in the lineup on any given day. The Yankees know they can throw Rice at catcher if they really need to, but mainly they'd love to keep him in the lineup as a DH, should they so choose.

It's hard to imagine a scenario where Goldschmidt plays 146 games again, but a good majority of his reps could come within this first month. He's likely going to only play first base, but that's okay as this team has been testing out a wide variety of options within their infield.

Yankees Infield Has Plenty of Options

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) tosses to first for an out in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Knowing the Yankees were testing third baseman Ryan McMahon at shortstop, it's clear this team is prepared for anything. Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely isn't leaving second base, nor should he, but this team has far more infielder options thanks to the Goldschmidt signing.

Looking at the Yankees projected lineup, both of their bench players would be quality third baseman. Jose Caballero will have a chance to prove himself at shortstop while Volpe is injured, but the team could easily shift things around if things aren't working out for the 29-year old.

As quiet as the roster decision was, Goldschmidt coming back opened up a world of possibilities. The team is hoping he'll still rake against lefties, but even if he doesn't, he'll likely play a big role until Volpe returns to 100% and gets settled in.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe toAll Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!