Returning Starter Likely Won't Immediately Fix Yankees Rotation Issues
There have been some serious ups and downs for the New York Yankees of late, with the franchise seeking some consistency.
To begin the year, the Yankees came out scorching hot on offense. Their ability to hit the ball out of the park was a historic start to the campaign, but they obviously had to cool down a bit.
Even though they might not be setting records offensively every game anymore, the offense has still been good for the most part.
However, even though the offense has been good, the pitching staff in both the starting rotation and bullpen have been inconsistent.
As New York tries to be a contender in the American League, the glaring issue over the course of a long season is going to be the rotation.
Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) spoke about the starting rotation for the Yankees being an absolute mess with not a lot of optimism about things getting drastically better anytime soon.
“Outside of Max Fried, New York’s starting rotation has been a disaster, posting the highest ERA for any rotation in the sport. Carlos Rodón has been roughed up, Marcus Stroman is ailing and ineffective, Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco share alliterative names and high ERAs," he wrote.
If it wasn’t for Fried in the rotation, it’s hard to imagine where New York would be right now. The signing of the southpaw this winter paid off early on, with him being the only pitcher in the rotation with a respectable ERA.
The struggles of the unit shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise based on the number of injuries this spring.
Losing three starting pitchers from the expected rotation is nearly impossible to overcome, and the depth of the Yankees has been tested early. Unfortunately, the three arms that they have asked to step up for the most part haven’t.
Currently, Stroman, Warren, and Carrasco all have an ERA over 5.00, with perhaps Warren being the best of the bunch.
With Stroman recently placed on the injured list with a knee issue, Clarke Schmidt’s return has come at a good time. He's expected to start on Saturday.
The return of the 29-year-old right-hander has resulted in some excitement to see what the team hopes will be a competent starter.
With Luis Gil’s return still a ways away, the Yankees need to figure out the rotation.
One pitcher that has the potential to really swing things one way or another is Carlos Rodon. The southpaw has been inconsistent this year with some moments of dominance and others of struggles. If he can find some consistency, it will go a long way toward helping the team in 2025.