New York Yankees Sign Talented Free Agent Left-Handed Pitcher to Bolster Staff
The New York Yankees have agreed to terms to bring back a talented free agent and bolster their pitching staff.
As first reported by ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Yankees and left-handed reliever Tim Hill are in agreement on a one-year contract worth $2.85 million and also includes a team option for the 2026 season, potentially placing Hill in the Bronx for the next two years minimum. According to Passan, the option is for another $3 million and contains a buyout for $350,000.
Hill was dynamic down the stretch for New York after the team signed him following a release from the Chicago White Sox. In 35 appearances for the Yankees, the lefty had a 2.05 ERA over 44 innings including a 1.023 WHIP. This was on the heels of a 5.87 ERA over 27 appearances and 23 innings for the White Sox
It was the best Hill has performed in his seven-year MLB career including a four-year stint with the San Diego Padres as well as the first two years in the big leagues with the Kansas City Royals.
It was Hill's performance in the playoffs however that likely earned him another shot with the Yankees along with a fairly significant financial commitment. In 8.1 innings pitched and a total of 10 appearances, Hill gave up just one earned run including just one hit in 2.2 World Series innings.
Clearly, the team believes Hill is going to be able to keep that type of production up moving forward as the veteran lefty secures a prominent place in the bullpen for at least 2025, and potentially 2026 as well.