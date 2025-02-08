New York Yankees Skipper 'Preparing To Give' Third Base Job to Oft-Injured Veteran
A few years ago, it was rare to hear anyone say a bad thing about New York Yankees star DJ LeMahieu.
After signing a late-offseason, two-year, $24 million contract with the Yankees to leave the Colorado Rockies in 2019, he completely transformed the infield when he slashed .327/.375/.518 with a career-high 26 homers and 102 RBI.
He earned his third All-Star selection that season, finished fourth in AL MVP voting and took home his first-ever Silver Slugger Award.
LeMahieu followed that up with an incredible COVID-shortened 2020 campaign when he led the American League in batting average (.364), on-base percentage (.421), OPS (1.011) and OPS+ (178), in addition to other advanced statistics.
It looked like New York had their next star infielder, with him playing multiple positions and being a force at the plate.
However, it's been a struggle for him since that point.
LeMahieu has only exceeded the OPS+ league average of 100 once the past four seasons, with his last two resulting in figures of 96 and 51, respectively.
Injuries have hampered him over the years, causing him to miss games here and there, but last season resulted in him only appearing in 67 contests after beginning the year on the injured list following a non-displaced fracture of his right foot and later suffering a right hip impingement.
But, the hope is a full offseason of health will have him return to his past form.
The Yankees are banking on it, especially since they don't have a clear-cut solution at third base with them having the intention of moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second.
While different internal and external options have been floated as possible solutions, including a trade for future Hall of Famer Nolan Arenado, it sounds like Aaron Boone will give the starting role to LeMahieu.
"... Boone is preparing to give another opportunity to LeMahieu, who has been hindered by injuries the past several seasons and has two years remaining under contract with the club," wrote Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
That's not the most exciting news in the world for New York fans, but it's also not a bad option.
Despite all the injury issues LeMahieu has had, he's still been solid at the hot corner with Baseball Savant stating he's been worth 17 Outs Above Average at third base since he's joined the Yankees.
If he can provide that level of defense and get his hitting back to even a league average OPS+ figure, then that will be huge for this team who desperately needs a productive third baseman.