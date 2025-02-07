New York Yankees Reportedly Pursuing Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Slugger
The New York Yankees are still looking for a third baseman on the eve of spring training, but they may be getting closer to finding a solution.
On Thursday night, MLB.com's John Denton reported that the St. Louis Cardinals have re-engaged the Yankees in trade talks for Nolan Arenado. According to Denton, the Cardinals also approached the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers about the All-Star third baseman.
Arenado is entering his age-34 season but still has three years and $64 million remaining on his contract, which he originally signed with the Colorado Rockies prior to the 2019 season. St. Louis will likely need to eat some of that money to move him, but the question is how much?
Arenado also has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which is another potential obstacle. He already used it to block a trade to the Houston Astros in December.
Luckily for the Yankees, the Red Sox appear more interested in signing Alex Bregman, who is three years younger than Arenado and has a connection to Boston manager Alex Cora.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers may not have the appetite for Arenado. They already have a star-studded lineup and the highest payroll in baseball, so there's not much of a need for him there.
While Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove-winner and eight-time All-Star, his performance has declined over the past several seasons. His OPS has tumbled from .891 in 2022 to .719 in 2024, and he did not win a Gold Glove in either of the last two campaigns.
Accordingly, Arenado's trade value largely depends on how much of his salary the Cardinals are willing to absorb.
Regardless, New York can afford it, especially after losing Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres this offseason.
Arenado would make the Yankees' lineup even more right-handed heavy, but he's a good defender and a solid hitter who can provide stability at the hot corner. He could also reunite with former St. Louis teammate Paul Goldschmidt, who signed with New York earlier this winter.
If the Yankees can upgrade at third base and prevent Arenado from potentially going to Boston, that's a move worth making.