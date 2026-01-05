Yankees Don't See Blue Jays Slugger at Shortstop

The New York Yankees are reportedly in talks with Bo Bichette, the star shortstop for the 2025 Toronto Blue Jays who is now lingering in free agency, but they are not expected to play him at his 2025 position.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees do not see BIchette as a shortstop, and would likely trade away another infielder to make way if they do add him.

"The Yankees have checked in on Bichette, but likely would need to trade second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. or third baseman Ryan McMahon to accommodate him," Rosenthal wrote. "They do not envision Bichette at shortstop."

"Re-signing Cody Bellinger remains the team’s top priority."

As it stands, the Yankees benefit more from Chisholm's presence than McMahon's -- though McMahon is an elite defender, his bat left much to be desired after the deadline. Chisholm has been floated as a potential trade chip this offseason, but the move doesn't make sense unless the team can manage to land both Bichette and outfielder Cody Bellinger, which would round out a needy outfield and the infield.

Where to Play Bichette?

Bichette is being shopped as a second baseman after logging -13 Outs Above Average at shortstop in 2025, but Chisholm is best at second for the time being, leaving the Yankees a dilemma if they decide to pick him up. General manager Brian Cashman has described Chisholm as "part of the solution", but

“He’s an All-Star second baseman, great defense, can steal bags, power, all that stuff," Cashman said at the Winter Meetings in December. "He’s been a good get. But again, the collection of all — whether it’s third base [Ryan McMahon], second base, first base [Ben Rice], catcher [Austin Wells], center field [Trent Grisham] — they’re all left-handed.



“We will be open-minded. But again, my default is these are all individually good players.”

On SI's Joseph Randazzo recently pointed out that Chisholm posted four OAA in 2024 and 0 OAA in 2023 in center field for the Miami Marlins, and could be a "serviceable" center fielder if the Yankees need to make a radical move. At the moment, if the Yankees fail to re-sign Bellinger, their options in the outfield are slim outside of current locks Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham, and the move would keep Chisholm's excellent bat in the lineup with a more proven defender in the outfield.

The Yankees' slow offseason has fans wondering if they will do anything exciting at all, but there is still time, and both their biggest free agent targets are still available at time of writing. It appears to be anyone's game.

